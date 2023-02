Suomi tukee koulutusta kriisialueilla ja hauraissa toimintaympäristöissä

Finland supports education in crisis areas and fragile operating environments 16.2.2023 14:17:47 EET | Press release

Under-Secretary of State Pasi Hellman from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will attend the pledging conference of the Education Cannot Wait fund in Geneva 16 to 17 February. The fund supports education in humanitarian and prolonged crises. Finland will grant two million euros to the Education Cannot Wait fund this year. In 2020–2022, Finland supported the fund by a total of EUR 6 million.