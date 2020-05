Suomiveneilee.fi -koeajopäivät tuovat kesäkuussa veneet yleisön koeajettavaksi Helsingin Lauttasaareen

Exports drive the Finnish boating industry, small motorboats popular in the domestic market 7.2.2020 10:59:22 EET | Press release

The Finnish boating industry is performing well: net sales increased by over 10%, employment improved and exports that are important to the national economy are growing strongly. The industry employs approximately 3500 people in Finland, and the net sales of Finnboat’s member companies amounted to nearly EUR 600 million in 2019.