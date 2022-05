Suuri moottoripyörien koeajokiertue nyt neljällä paikkakunnalla

Habitare to collaborate with the new international Design Helsinki event 5.5.2022 16:13:48 EEST | Press release

Habitare, Finland’s largest furniture, design and interior design event, has launched a collaboration with the new, annual Design Helsinki event, which will be held for the first time from 24 to 25 August 2022 in the Kasarmitori square, the Esplanade park and the showrooms of local companies in Helsinki. Habitare will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 7 to 11 September 2022.