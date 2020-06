Suuri osa DNA:n henkilöstöstä jatkaa etätöissä koko vuoden – paluu toimipisteisiin tehdään varovaisesti ja asteittain

Most DNA employees will continue working remotely until the end of this year — return to offices will be carried out carefully and gradually 10.6.2020 11:05:00 EEST | Press release

More than 95% of DNA’s personnel are currently working remotely. By the end of the year, a maximum of 75% will return to the office, and no one will be forced to return. Based on a survey, remote working has been efficient, and the personnel feels committed.