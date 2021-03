Syksyn West Side Story -musikaaliin kiinnitetty kansainvälinen tähtikaarti

New public art works for premises intended for children and youth 22.3.2021 10:07:15 EET | Press release

Three new public works of art created with the help of the percentage financing principle were completed in 2020 for spaces used by children and young people of Helsinki. Susanne Gottberg’s work Pielisjärvi Revisited was exhibited at the renovated Ressu Upper Secondary School in Kamppi. In Malminkartano, Konsta Ojala’s eight-part work New Horizons was completed in the Youth Centre facilities, and Kati Immonen’s Kaveripiknik was exhibited in Lasten Kartano daycare centre.