Taaleri Energia investoi ensimmäiseen energian varastointijärjestelmään

TAALERI ENERGIA PRESS RELEASE 16 AUGUST 2022 AT 11:00 (EEST) Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in a wind farm in Croatia with a capacity of 111 MW The Taaleri SolarWind II fund has, together with Encro, acquired 100% percent ownership of the Zadar wind farm. Encro is the original developer and the largest wind energy producer and developer in Croatia. The Zadar wind farm is located in the county of Zadar, around 300 km south-west of the capital city Zagreb. With a total of 25 Nordex wind turbines, the wind farm will have an installed capacity of 111 MW. The annual production of electricity supplied to the Croation grid will be approximately 317 GWh, while the wind farm will produce enough electricity to supply around 85 000 households and will offset the equivalent of approximately 78 000 tonnes of carbon dioxide during each year of operation. Construction works on the Zadar wind farm commenced in Q2 2021. The wind farm is expected to be fully operational in Q4 2023. The wind farm proj