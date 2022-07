Taaleri Kiinteistöt toteutti Aktia Toimitilakiinteistöt -erikoissijoitusrahastolle toimitilakohteen kaupan

Taaleri completed an acquisition of a property for Aktia Commercial Properties special investment fund 6.7.2022 09:15:00 EEST | Press release

TAALERI REAL ESTATE PRESS RELEASE 6 JULY 2022 AT 9:15 (EEST) Taaleri completed an acquisition of a property for Aktia Commercial Properties special investment fund Non‐UCITS Fund Aktia Commercial Properties, a special investment fund managed by Taaleri, completed an acquisition of a store building in Järvenpää on 30 June 2022. The Järvenpää property was built in 2018 and has a total leasable area of ​​approximately 2,200 square meters. The property is located near the city center of Järvenpää at Pykäläkatu 1. A geothermal system has been installed in the property. Power Finland Oy will continue as a tenant in the property with a long lease agreement. “This property supplements the portfolio of the fund very well. It’s great that in this market situation we are able to continue to implement the fund's strategy with targets also supporting the fund's climate and sustainability goals,” says the fund's portfolio manager Jukka Sjösten. The special investment fund Aktia Commercial Properties