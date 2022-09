Taaleri Kiinteistöt toteutti Aktia Toimitilakiinteistöt -erikoissijoitusrahastolle toimitilakohteen kaupan

Taaleri completed acquisition of a residential property in Turku for Aktia Residential Fund+ 1.8.2022 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

TAALERI REAL ESTATE PRESS RELEASE 1 AUGUST 2022 AT 9:00 (EEST) Taaleri completed acquisition of a residential property in Turku for Aktia Residential Fund+ Aktia Residential Fund+, a special investment fund managed by Taaleri, has purchased 126 rental apartments in the heart of Turku in a transaction completed on July 29, 2022. The property in is a so-called conversion project where an office building has been converted into a residential building. 126 new rental apartments were built in Yliopistonkatu 34 in the city center. The leasable area of ​​the property is about 3,200 square meters. The project has now been completed and the ownership has been transferred to the Aktia Residential Fund+. The seller was AKR Tuotto Ky, which is managed by Auratum Real Estate Ltd. “The property was completed according to plan and schedule which allowed us to acquire a significant property for the fund in the heart of a city center. We are thus strongly continuing with implementing the fund’s strateg