Taaleri Kiinteistöt toteutti Aktia Toimitilakiinteistöt -erikoissijoitusrahastolle toimitilakohteen kaupan

Taaleri Rental Home Fund acquired 116 rental apartments to be constructed in Turku 30.9.2022 09:15:00 EEST | Press release

TAALERI REAL ESTATE PRESS RELEASE 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 9:15 (EEST) Taaleri Rental Home Fund acquired 116 rental apartments to be constructed in Turku Taaleri Rental Home Fund, a fund managed by Taaleri, has acquired two assets to be constructed in Herttuankulma, Turku. The assets include 116 reasonably priced and energy efficient apartments. The construction is set to start in September 2022 with the completion of the buildings in the end of 2023. The assets are being constructed by Pohjola Rakennus Ltd. The assets are located at Herttuankulma, which is a new developing urban area few kilometers from the city centre and Turku main railway station.The assets are being developed as energy class A buildings. “We are very pleased with this investment.The acquired assets complement the portfolio of the fund very well and fit very well the fund’s strategy to offer reasonably priced and good quality rental apartments in Finland's growing urban centres.We are also very pleased to continue good