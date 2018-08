Taaleri Oyj:n puolivuosikatsaus tammi-kesäkuu 2018: Liikevoitto hyvällä tasolla, hallinnoitavat varat ja takauskanta kasvoivat

Garantia’s CEO Vesa Aho moves to another company 16.8.2018 07:25 | Tiedote

Garantia’s CEO Vesa Aho moves to another company TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 August 2018 AT 08.25 EET Garantia’s CEO Vesa Aho moves to another company Vesa Aho, CEO of Garantia Insurance Company Ltd and member of Taaleri Plc.’s management team moves to another company. He will leave the company by 30 September 2018. Taaleri will immediately start the search for a new CEO. In the meanwhile Titta Elomaa, Head of Investments and deputy CEO of Garantia assumes responsibility for the duties of CEO. Garantia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Taaleri Plc and part of the Taaleri Group. Taaleri Plc. Communications Further information: Garantia’s Chairman of the Board, Hannu Tonteri, tel. +358 50 075 4201, htonteri@gmail.com Deputy CEO, Karri Haaparinne, Taaleri Oyj, tel. + 358 40 519 0441, karri.haaparinne@taaleri.com Taaleri in brief Taaleri is a Finnish financial service company, whose parent company Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's main market. The Taaleri Group comprises t