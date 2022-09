Taaleri Vuokrakoti investoi kahteen rakennutettavaan vuokrakohteeseen Turussa – kohteisiin tulee yhteensä 116 energiatehokasta ja kohtuuhintaista asuntoa

Taaleri Housing Fund VIII acquired 313 rental apartments to be constructed in the Helsinki metropolitan area 20.9.2022 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

TAALERI REAL ESTATE PRESS RELEASE 20 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 8:30 (EEST) Taaleri Housing Fund VIII acquired 313 rental apartments to be constructed in the Helsinki metropolitan area Taaleri Housing Fund VIII Ky, a fund managed by Taaleri, has acquired three assets including 313 rental apartments to be constructed in Helsinki metropolitan area. Total value of the portfolio deal is approximately EUR 85 million. The assets are being constructed by Bonava Suomi Ltd. Two of the assets are located in Aurinkolahti, Helsinki and one of the assets is located in Masala, Kirkkonummi. Aurinkolahti is an evolving urban area in eastern parts of Helsinki. The assets are located 650 meters from Vuosaari metro station and all local services.Masala is located in the eastern part of Kirkkonummi and it is part of the Helsinki commuting area. The asset is 200 meters from the train station in the heart of Masala with all local services nearby. The assets are being developed as energy class A buildings, and in add