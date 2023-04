Tahdonvastaiselta katoamiselta suojaava ihmisoikeussopimus voimaan Suomessa

International Convention for Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance to enter into force in Finland 21.4.2023 15:03:48 EEST | Press release

A new human rights treaty will enter into force in Finland. The International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance will enter into force in Finland on 23 April 2023. Finland ratified the Convention a month earlier in New York.