Tampereella jo yli sata DNA:n 5G-tukiasemaa! Verkko kattaa ratikan reitin lähes kokonaan – näin rakentaminen on edennyt

5G services are already available in more than 80 towns, and every third Finn lives in DNA’s 5G network area – construction is led by network data 3.2.2021 09:30:00 EET | Press release

DNA’s 5G network already covers more than 1.8 million people, i.e. one in three Finns already live in the service area of the 5G network. The network is constantly being expanded, and dozens of base stations are opened every week across Finland. Services are already available in 84 towns.