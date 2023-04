Tampereen yliopiston normaalikoulun lukion joukkue voitti Generation €uro -rahapolitiikkakilpailun

Team from Tampereen yliopiston normaalikoulun lukio upper secondary school wins Generation €uro monetary policy competition 19.4.2023 13:20:00 EEST | Press release

A team from Tampereen yliopiston normaalikoulun lukio upper secondary school has won the Finnish final of the Generation €uro Students’ Award.The other finalists were teams from the Kimpisen lukio and Ålands lyceum upper secondary schools.The final was held at the Bank of Finland Museum on 19 April 2023.The award-winning team was selected by a jury composed of Bank of Finland experts, chaired by Head of Research Esa Jokivuolle. At the end of May, the Finnish winning team will participate in an international award presentation ceremony, organised by the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt.The students of the winning team Patrick Itäniemi, Vilma Suontausta, Juuso Latvateikari and Leo Boström and their tutor Eija Niskanen will get the opportunity to visit the ECB.The other teams that qualified for the finals were awarded book gift vouchers. The Generation €uro Students’ Award tests students’ knowledge of monetary policy and the activities of the ECB.This year, the task of the teams w