Tapahtuiko organisaatiossasi tietomurto tai tietovuoto? Suomi.fi-verkkopalvelusta saat nyt kootut toimintaohjeet

Did your organization experience data breach or a data leak? You can now get compiled operating instructions on the Suomi.fi web service 2.12.2021 12:15:00 EET | Press release

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency has published an electronic guide on the Suomi.fi web service for organisations affected by a data breach or data leak. The guide provides information to companies, communities and other organisations on how to act if they suspect that their organisation has been the victim of a data breach or if confidential information held by the organisation has been leaked to the public.