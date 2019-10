Tapio Wirkkala "An Icon of Finnish Design" -näyttely Prahan Museum of Decorative Artsissa 1.11.2019-23.1.2020

Tapio Wirkkala "An Icon of Finnish Design" exhibition at Prague Museum of Decorative Arts, 1 November 2019 - 23 January 2020 25.10.2019 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Collection Kakkonen / Press release 25/10/2019 08.30. "The growing interest in Finland is also seen in design art: more exhibits and artefacts are now being borrowed internationally from Collection Kakkonen than ever before," says Kyösti Kakkonen.