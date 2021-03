Tapiolan keskuksen länsiosasta korkeatasoinen arkkitehtoninen kokonaisuus

The western part of the centre of Tapiola to form a prestigious architectural entity 11.3.2021 15:20:49 EET | Press release

Dwellings for about 400 people and a total of 5,200 sqm of commercial and office spaces will be designed and constructed in the western part of the centre of Tapiola. This will add a new, prestigious entity to the area. The City Board of Espoo will decide on the overall contract with YIT Finland Ltd at its meeting on 15 March 2021. The construction of new dwellings is set to begin this spring.