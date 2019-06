Tasavallan presidentin ilmoitus pääministeriehdokkaasta

President of the Republic of Korea to pay state visit to Finland 29.5.2019 08:06:14 EEST | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 14/2019 29 May 2019 President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in will pay a state visit to Finland with his spouse Kim Jung-sook on 9-11 June 2019. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö together with Mrs Jenni Haukio. President Niinistö and Mrs Haukio will receive the guests at an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Monday 10 June. The public may follow the welcoming ceremony from the Market Square at around 10 a.m. (weather permitting). After the welcoming ceremony, the Presidents will hold their official discussions. Topics will include bilateral relations between Finland and the Republic of Korea, regional issues and global multilateral cooperation. Following their discussions, the Presidents will hold a joint press conference. President Moon Jae-in´s programme on Monday will also include a lunch provided by the City of Helsinki, a meeting with the Speaker of the F