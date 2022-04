Tasavallan presidentin ja eduskuntaan valittujen puolueiden puheenjohtajien yhteislausunto

Joint statement by the President of the Republic of Finland and the chairs of parties elected to Parliament 4.4.2022 15:01:58 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 20/2022 4 April 2022 At their meeting on Monday, 4 April 2022, the President of the Republic of Finland and the chairs of parties elected to Parliament adopted the following joint statement: “The war in Ukraine and Russia’s actions in Ukraine are of deep common concern to us. We condemn all war crimes and demand that they be investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice. The civilians who were the victims of the crimes deserve justice. Finland’s security must be ensured jointly and resolutely. At the same time, it is important that close contact and communication between Finland and Sweden is maintained. We invite all people living in Finland to work together for the security of our country. It is everyone’s responsibility to avoid animosity and confrontation in Finland.”