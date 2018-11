Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön lausunto Kertshinsalmen tilanteesta

President Niinistö and other European leaders launch appeal to halt climate crisis 23.11.2018 17:00 | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press Release 46/2018 23 November 2018 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö has joined an initiative launched today, 23 November 2018, by the Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen calling for more ambitious action to halt climate change. Signed by 16 European Heads of State and Government, the declaration appeals to the parties of the Paris Agreement for swift and decisive joint action to stop the global climate crisis. The launch of the climate initiative is connected to the United Nations Climate Change Conference held on December in Katowice, Poland. President Niinistö will participate in the conference. According to the signatories to the climate appeal declaration, the conference in Poland carries a particular responsibility, as the parties will agree on the implementation guidelines for the Paris Agreement. The 15-point declaration states that more needs to be done to reach the goals