Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön lausunto Syyriaan tehdyn ohjusiskun johdosta

President Niinistö spoke with Federal President Steinmeier 29.3.2018 15:51 | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic Press Release 12/2018 29 March 2018 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö had a telephone call with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday, 29 March 2018. They discussed the state of the relationship between member states of the European Union and Russia. The discussion was held on Germany’s initiative.