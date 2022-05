Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön puhe Ruotsin valtiopäivillä 17.5.2022

President Niinistö to make a working visit to Washington D.C. 17.5.2022 15:34:47 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 34/2022 17 May 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will make a working visit to the United States and meet with President of the United States Joseph R. Biden, together with Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson, in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 19 May 2022. At the meeting, the Presidents and Prime Minister Andersson will discuss, among other things, Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership, Russia’s warfare in Ukraine and the relationship of Europe and the United States in the changed security situation. In addition to the discussions in the White House, President Niinistö’s programme also includes other meetings with various political actors. President Niinistö and President Biden last met on 4 March 2022 in Washington D.C. Due to President Niinistö’s working visit to the United States, Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen’s working visit to Finland on 19–20 May