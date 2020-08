Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön puhe suurlähettiläskokouksessa 25.8.2020

Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the Ambassadors’ Conference on 25 August 2020 25.8.2020 12:09:44 EEST | Press release

Esteemed Heads of Missions, ladies and gentlemen, We still have more than a third of this year left, but it has already felt quite long so far. Our everyday life has changed in a way and at a speed no one could anticipate in the beginning of the year. In the speech I gave at the opening of Parliament in early February, I could still express my hope that the coronavirus would not escalate into a pandemic. It did not go that way. The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and its prevention extend now simultaneously all around the globe. Reaching every continent, every state, every individual. We often talk about global challenges. This, if any, is such a challenge. Therefore, we could also expect a global response. On one hand, we can see some encouraging signals. When the threat has been large enough, entirely exceptional measures have been launched in different parts of the world, exceptionally fast. The problematic point, however, is that the global response has been a series of nationa