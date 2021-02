Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön puhe valtiopäivien avajaisissa 3.2.2021

Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the opening of Parliament on 3 February 2021 3.2.2021 14:15:00 EET | Press release

Madame Speaker, Honoured representatives of the Finnish nation, When a year ago on the same occasion I referred to the coronavirus, I was only cautiously able to mention that the risk of a pandemic cannot be ruled out. Little did we know at that point. Unfortunately, soon after that the pandemic turned into reality. We no longer lack knowledge concerning the disease and the virus. On the contrary, we are constantly getting more information about them, and vast amounts of data are readily available to anyone. Information has brought positive energy. Sharing it has enabled unforeseen international collaboration within the fields of science and health care. At the political level, co-operation has not gone as far. But the diverse, partly even contradictory nature of information has also left us confused. Hardly anyone knows the absolute truth about what the best course of action would be. It is difficult to live in the middle of uncertainty. It is tempting to hold fast to the idea that th