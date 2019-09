Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön puhe YK:n ilmastohuippukokouksessa New Yorkissa 23.9.2019

Statement by the President of the Republic of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, at the UN Climate Action Summit New York, 23 September 2019 23.9.2019 18:15:00 EEST | Press release

Secretary-General, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, I want to thank you, Mr. Secretary-General, for your leadership in convening us here today. The scientific case for the urgency of climate action is beyond any doubt. The demands from the young generation are loud and clear. Listening to their voice at the very start of this Summit was essential. If we fail, their future is at stake. A global shift to carbon neutrality means a comprehensive transformation of our societies. Halfway measures are not enough. We have to align all our policies with effective climate action. Just before this Summit, I received a message from Lord Nicholas Stern: “Ambition depends on finance and finance follows ambition.” Finland and Chile are pursuing this idea with the Coalition of Finance Ministers we co-chair. The Helsinki Principles of this coalition are driving the systemic change we need. Climate action requires all the tools controlled by finance ministries. Taxation and budgeting, public investme