Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön puhe YK:n ilmastokokouksen metsä- ja maankäyttösektoria koskevassa valtionjohtajien kokouksessa 2. marraskuuta 2021

Keynote speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the World Leaders Summit Event on Forests and Land Use on 2 November 2021 2.11.2021 14:11:53 EET | Press release

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, it is an honor to join you here today. This conference could be pivotal in the fight against climate change. And it will be, if we turn ambition into action. I hope this climate summit marks a moment where we put forests at the center of our efforts to tackle the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. For Finland, this topic is particularly close to heart. 75 percent of our area is covered with forests. In many ways, forests are our lifeline. They have been fundamental to our economic and social development – and are perhaps one of the reasons Finland is the happiest country in the world. Moreover, forests play a big role in achieving our target of climate neutrality by 2035. As our society has changed, the forest economy has moved from timber to value-added wood products. Latest innovations include wood fibers that can replace cotton in textile production. Also in construction and packaging wood-based products offer sustainable alterna