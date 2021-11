Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön puheenvuoro YK:n ilmastokokouksen valtionpäämieskokouksessa Glasgow’ssa 2.11.2021

Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the World Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow on 2 November 2021 2.11.2021 18:00:03 EET | Press release

Ladies and Gentlemen, more than 40 years ago, in 1979, experts from around the world met in Geneva at the first World Climate Conference. In that conference, climate change was recognized as a serious threat. In 1990, the IPCC published its first assessment report that highlighted the global consequences of climate change. For decades, science has been sounding the alarm bell. During these decades, we have gained more knowledge. We know the risks. A lot has been done. The Paris Agreement was a historic milestone, and after that, many countries have set new climate goals. Finland belongs to the most ambitious: we aim to be carbon neutral by 2035. But we have reached a point where we need to move beyond goals and pledges. Change may seem inconceivable but only until we act. Combatting climate change is one of our weightiest human responsibilities. *** Ensuring adequate climate finance is crucial. Finland is doing its part by almost doubling its climate finance to developing countries. By