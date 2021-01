Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön uudenvuodenpuhe 1.1.2021

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö’s New Year’s Speech on 1 January 2021 1.1.2021 12:15:00 EET | Press release

My fellow citizens, I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all of you. So far, we have coped with the coronavirus pandemic rather well compared to many other countries. Particular thanks go to those who have worked to look after the health of others. This is something we achieved together, however. Finland has again proven its strength and resilience in a tight spot. The coronavirus has put us all to the test. To highly varying degrees: some have faced irrevocable losses, while others have got off more lightly with only inconvenience in their normal daily lives. However, this is an experience we all share. No one has remained unaffected. Our future success also depends on each one of us. Even if we already feel tired, we must find the strength to go on. The hardship is not over yet. While vaccines have already given us some hope, even in the best case the exceptional conditions will continue for several months. Complying with the restrictions is the only way of getting rid of the