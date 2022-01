Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön uudenvuodenpuhe 1.1.2022

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö’s New Year’s Speech on 1 January 2022 1.1.2022 12:15:00 EET | Press release

Free for publication on 1 January 2022 at 12 hrs 15 Finnish time My fellow citizens, “My perhaps somewhat outdated understanding of the mutual relations between us people is that we need more good will, more willingness to understand one another and more humility before higher values.” These are the words of Nobel laureate Frans Emil Sillanpää, and his message remains as topical today as it was when he wrote them. During the past year, there have been heated debates in Finland about the pandemic. And currently, for a good reason, security policy is emerging as a topic of discussion. We should not shy away from differences of opinion. We can think of many different ways to address challenging situations. The expression of opinions is a sign of a well-functioning democracy. But we must not stop wanting to understand that someone else may see a matter differently from us. Otherwise, deep discord may arise. For a nation, fierce discord may be more dangerous than the challenge in itself. Th