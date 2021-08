Tasavallan presidentti ylentää ja nimittää valmistuvat kadetit

President Niinistö to attend inaugural summit of Crimea Platform in Kyiv 19.8.2021 15:27:05 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 12/2021 19 August 2021 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will travel to the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, 23 August 2021. President Niinistö will address the summit. In addition to the summit, on his visit President Niinistö will attend a lunch hosted by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The programme also includes bilateral meetings. The Crimea Platform is an initiative of Ukraine aimed at raising the issue of Crimea in international cooperation and strengthening international coordination on the situation in Crimea. President Niinistö last met with President Zelensky on an official visit to Ukraine in September 2019.