Teknikum-konserni osti enemmistön unkarilaisesta T-Plasztikista

Harri Ojala appointed CEO of Teknikum-Yhtiöt Oy 30.8.2016 15:06 | Tiedote

Juha Martikainen and the company's Board of Directors have agreed that Martikainen will leave his position as CEO immediately. Mauri Palvi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, thanks Juha Martikainen for his contributions to the company's development over almost five years.