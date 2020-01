Tervetuloa Simo Wecksténin seikkailumatka – poikapalokunnasta pelastuskomentajaksi -kirjan julkistamistilaisuuteen

Rescue authorities found shortcomings in the fire safety and provision of safe egress in shops 23.12.2019 07:00:00 EET | Press release

Uusimaa rescue departments conducted control visits at various shops between 25 November and 5 December 2019. This was the first time control was implemented in close cooperation between the rescue departments, covering a common topic at the same time. In total, the control visits covered 282 shops around Uusimaa.