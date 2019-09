Tervetuloa Syystreffeille 25.9.2019

Iso Omena Service Centre brings all customer service advisors to its main lobby 18.9.2019 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The premises of the Iso Omena Service Centre are being reorganised. The main lobby of the Service Centre now includes a service desk of the Iso Omena Library. Kela and the City of Espoo Service Point are also there. In addition, customers in need of advice can turn to the library staff working in the Kohtaamo meeting place next door.