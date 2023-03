Tesin monimuotoisuuskatsaus: Naisten määrä tuplaantunut pääomasijoitusalan sijoitustiimeissä, työnsarkaa vielä jäljellä

Tesi’s Diversity Review: Number of women doubled in VC & PE investment teams, yet progress remains to be made 17.3.2023 07:45:00 EET | Press release

Tesi’s Diversity Review of venture capital & private equity investment teams shows progress has been made over the years, but still much needs to be done to improve diversity. The number of women in investment teams has doubled in four years while the number of young people has grown steadily. The teams come from similar backgrounds, however, and only one in five investment team members is a woman.