Tesin selvitys hallitusten kokoonpanoista: Suomalaisyritysten hallitusjäsenen prototyyppi on yhä 50-vuotias suomalainen mies

Private equity and Venture capital Market Pulse Survey: No significant affiliations with Russia for Finnish startups and growth companies

Press release 25 March 2022. Tesi (Finnish Industry Investment) and FVCA (Finnish Venture Capital Association). Finnish private equity and venture capital investors have good outlook of the impact the Ukraine crisis has had on their target companies. Startups and growth companies possess good conditions for business and capacity for follow-on financing, and no country risk specifically concerning Finland emerged in the investors’ assessments. However, fundraising by funds and development of exit market raise concern.