Tesin selvitys pääomasijoittamisen kestävyydestä – Kestävyys on pääomasijoittamisessa peruslähtökohta, jatkossa startupeilta ja kasvurahoituksen hakijoilta vaaditaan enemmän

Tesi’s review of sustainability in venture capital and private equity investment – Sustainability is a cornerstone of VC & PE investment, so more will be required of startups and growth financing applicants 26.1.2023 08:00:00 EET | Press release

Tesi’s review shows that startups and growth companies seeking growth financing need to address the sustainability of their operations, because all VC & PE investors evaluate the responsibility of the target companies when making investments. There is growing openness and transparency regarding sustainability, and its evaluation will become more systematic during ownership, as well.