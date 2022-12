Tesin selvitys: Suomalaisille syväteknologiayrityksille ennätysmäärä kasvupääomaa vuonna 2022

Tesi’s study: Finnish deep tech companies raise record volumes of growth capital in 2022 16.12.2022 08:00:00 EET | Press release

Tesi´s study shows that Finnish deep tech companies are growing and raised a record amount of growth capital in 2022. Although the number of players investing in the sector has risen, funding rounds have proved challenging, especially for later growth stages. The number of deep tech companies is also declining. What is now needed is multi-player cooperation to create more deep tech companies and enable them to scale and grow.