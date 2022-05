Tesin tuottotutkimus: Suomalaiset pääomasijoitusrahastot eurooppalaista kärkeä

Tesi’s survey of investment returns: Finnish VC & PE funds top European league 5.5.2022 08:03:47 EEST | Press release

Tesi’s (Finnish Industry Investment) survey of investment returns reveals year-on-year improved performance by Finnish venture capital and private equity funds. The venture capital funds established since the financial crisis, in particular, excelled in comparison to their European peers, while also generating substantial returns compared to the listed market.