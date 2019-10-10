The Bank of Finland Museum’s autumn programme offers key economic issues, banknote counterfeiting and some history
The Bank of Finland Museum’s autumn 2019 programme features official supervision, banknote counterfeiting and key economic issues.
These events are open to all and are free of charge. They are held in the Bank of Finland Museum at Snellmaninkatu 2 in Helsinki. Each event will normally begin at 5 p.m., and will be in Finnish, unless otherwise indicated.
Tuesday 29.10.
The history of banknote counterfeiting in Finland
Former Director of Banknotes at the ECB, Antti Heinonen
Wednesday 30.10.
New book on the economy: Olli Rehn’s new release: Kuilun partaalta – Näin euro pelastettiin (‘Walking the Highwire – Rebalancing the European Economy in Crisis’)
After a brief presentation of the book Deputy Governor Marja Nykänen interviews Governor Olli Rehn, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala and journalist Unto Hämäläinen.
Tuesday 19.11.
Payments are changing – are customers keeping up?
Senior Legal Advisor Sanna Atrila, Financial Supervisory Authority
Tuesday 3.12.
How can we do good by investing?
Entrepreneur and professional board member Susanna Miekk-oja, Associate Professor Hanna Silvola and portfolio manager Hanna Haavanlammi discuss responsible investing and steering financial flows to promote sustainable development. The discussion is moderated by Senior Advisor Jenni Hellström, Bank of Finland.
Tuesday 10.12.
Who supervises that insurance companies have the funds to pay claims?
Prudential supervision protects the interests of the insured
Head of Division Teija Korpiaho, Financial Supervisory Authority
Tuesday 17.12.
Forecast for the Finnish economy
Head of Forecasting Meri Obstbaum presents the latest assessment of developments in the Finnish economy
For further information, please contact Head of the Bank of Finland Museum Jaakko Koskentola, tel. +358 (0)9 183 2607, or Senior Communications Expert Richard Brander, tel. +358 (0)9 183 2206.
