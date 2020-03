The Digital and Population Data Services Agency limits visiting at part of its service locations on March 16th-31th – In future book an appointment in advance

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency limits visiting at part of its service locations to prevent the spread of corona virus. The agency will limit the amount of visitors at following service locations on March 16th-31th.

Helsinki

Espoo

Hyvinkää

Hämeenlinna

Lahti

Porvoo

Tampere

Turku

Oulu

In acute matters you can ask an appointment for Monday March 16th or for Tuesday March 17th by calling a number announced at service location door. Non-acute appointments will be organized from Wednesday March 18th onwards.

You need to book an appointment in advance to visit these service locations on March 18th-31st 2020. You can book an appointment by telephone or via our electronic appointment reservation service. Booking appointments in advance improves the safety of our customers and employees when no one has to spend time at customer service waiting halls.

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency will follow daily the situation at other service locations.

Contact us by phone or use our e-services

We recommend contacting us primary by phone or to use our online services. To make things easier we have prolonged our telephone service time to serve from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm. See our customer service channels by subject: https://dvv.fi/en/customer-service-for-private-customers

You can also take care of your matters online. You can for example order certificates from Population Information System via our e-service and receive them immediately.

You can also send an application for changing your name via our e-service

How to book an appointment to our service location

If you can’t take care of your matters online or by phone in urgent issues you can book an appointment to our service location. You can book an appointment via our e-service or by calling our customer service and asking our officer to book an appointment for you. You can book first appointments for Wednesday March 18th 2020.

Book an appointment by calling our customer service by subject: https://dvv.fi/en/customer-service-for-private-customers Online service for booking an appointment: https://www.ajanvaraus.fi/isl/frontend/