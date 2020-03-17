The Digital and Population Data Services Agency service locations serve customers by appointment only between 18 March and 13 April
The Digital and Population Data Services Agency limits visiting at its service locations to prevent the spread of the corona virus. The service locations serve customers by appointment only between 18 March and 13 April.
We have extended our telephone service time to serve from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm. You can also take care of your matters online. We recommend contacting us primarily by phone or using our online services.
You can for example order certificates from Population Information System via our e-service and receive them immediately. You can also send an application for changing your name via our e-service.
How to book an appointment to our service location
If you can’t take care of your matters online or by phone in urgent issues you can book an appointment to our service location.
- Via our e-service
- By calling our customer service and asking our officer to book an appointment for you, see our customer service numbers by subject
In acute matters you can ask for an appointment by calling the number displayed on the service location door.
Booking appointments in advance improves the safety of our customers and employees, as there is no need to spend time in waiting rooms.
Keywords
Contacts
Communications and Marketing Director Liinu Lehto, tel. 0295 535 385, firstname.lastname[at]dvv.fi
About Digi- ja väestötietovirasto
Lintulahdenkuja 2
00530 HELSINKI
0295 536 000 (vaihde)http://dvv.fi
Digital and Population Data Services Agency (The Finnish Digital Agency)
Digital and Population Data Services Agency (The Finnish Digital Agency) promotes the digitalisation of society, secures the availability of information and provides services related to customers’ life events.
The Digital and Population Data Services Agency (The Finnish Digital Agency) sees to the maintenance of the Population Information System, which is the foundation for our society, and to the digitalisation of society. The agency’s tasks include civil marriages, name and address changes, guardianship and administrative guardianship, maintenance of the Population Information System, development of solutions for electronic identification, as well as the development and maintenance of centralised support services for e-services. E-service support services include the Suomi.fi Web Service, electronic messages from authorities (Suomi.fi Messages) as well as authorisation for acting on behalf of another party (Suomi.fi e-Authorization).
Digital and Population Data Services Agency was founded in 2020 and it operates under the Ministry of Finance. Agency was created when the Population Register Centre and local register offices were merged to form a single agency in 1.1.2020.
