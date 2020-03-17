The Digital and Population Data Services Agency service locations serve customers by appointment only between 18 March and 13 April

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency limits visiting at its service locations to prevent the spread of the corona virus. The service locations serve customers by appointment only between 18 March and 13 April.

We have extended our telephone service time to serve from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm. You can also take care of your matters online. We recommend contacting us primarily by phone or using our online services.

You can for example order certificates from Population Information System via our e-service and receive them immediately. You can also send an application for changing your name via our e-service.

How to book an appointment to our service location

If you can’t take care of your matters online or by phone in urgent issues you can book an appointment to our service location.

Via our e-service

By calling our customer service and asking our officer to book an appointment for you, see our customer service numbers by subject

In acute matters you can ask for an appointment by calling the number displayed on the service location door.

Booking appointments in advance improves the safety of our customers and employees, as there is no need to spend time in waiting rooms.