The distribution of the Discovery and Eurosport pay-TV channels to DNA’s customers will continue without interruption
The distribution of the Discovery and Eurosport pay-TV channels will not be discontinued at the turn of the year, as DNA has reached an agreement with the television company Discovery regarding the distribution of the channels.
The distribution of the Discovery and Eurosport channels included in DNA’s channel packages was at risk of being discontinued in the beginning of January. The risk has now been eliminated, as DNA and Discovery have today signed an agreement on the continuation of channel distribution. The discontinuation would have affected the viewing of many channels on cable and terrestrial networks as well as IPTV and mobile services.
“We are very pleased to have come to an agreement with Discovery and to be able to continue distributing the popular channels to our customers without interruption. We can now set our sights on the upcoming Winter Olympics, which can be viewed comprehensively by DNA networks’ customers,” says Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President of DNA’s Consumer Business.
The discontinuation would have applied to the following channels: Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Discovery HD Showcase, Discovery Science, Discovery World, Investigation Discovery, Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2.
DNA is Finland’s largest cable operator and the leading pay-TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks.
Further information:
Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Business, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 040 0168, pekka.vaisanen@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
PL 10
01044 DNA
http://www.dna.fi
DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2016, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 859 million and an operating profit of EUR 91 million. DNA has more than 3.8 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, @DNA_Business and @DNA_Palvelu and Facebook.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta DNA Oyj
Maksullisten Discovery- ja Eurosport-kanavien jakelu DNA:n asiakkaille jatkuu ilman keskeytystä22.12.2017 18:28 | Tiedote
DNA:n maksu-tv-valikoimaan kuuluvien Discovery- ja Eurosport-kanavien jakelua ei jouduta keskeyttämään vuoden vaihteessa, sillä DNA on päässyt sopimukseen tv-yhtiö Discoveryn kanssa kanavien jakelun jatkumisesta.
Data volume in DNA’s mobile communications network reaches another new record level21.12.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
The telecommunications analysis and consulting company Tefficient has found that DNA customers have the highest mobile data usage per subscription in the world. This is said In Tefficients latest report on data volume, released today.
DNA:n matkaviestinverkon dataliikenteen määrä jälleen uuteen ennätykseen21.12.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
DNA:n asiakkaat käyttävät liittymää kohden eniten mobiilidataa maailmassa, toteaa uusimman dataliikennettä koskevan raporttinsa tänään julkaissut tietoliikennealan analyysi- ja konsulttiyritys Tefficient.
Maksullisten Discovery- ja Eurosport-kanavien jakelu DNA:n asiakkaille vaarassa keskeytyä 1. tammikuuta8.12.2017 09:37 | Tiedote
DNA varautuu keskeyttämään maksullisten Discovery- ja Eurosport-kanavien jakelun 1.1.2018 alkaen. Taustalla on tv-yhtiö Discoveryn sopimusneuvotteluihin tuomat kohtuuttoman suuret jakelukorvausten korotusvaatimukset sekä se, että jakelun keskeytysuhka on jo toteutunut useilla muilla operaattoreilla vastaavassa tilanteessa.
Distribution of Discovery and Eurosport pay-TV channels to DNA’s customers is at risk of being discontinued on 1 January8.12.2017 09:35 | Tiedote
DNA is preparing to discontinue the distribution of the Discovery and Eurosport pay-TV channels starting from 1 January 2018. This is due to the unreasonably high distribution fee increase demands that the television company Discovery has presented during the agreement negotiations, and the fact that the risk of discontinued distribution has already realised with several other operators in a similar situation.
DNA:n matkaviestinverkossa jo miljoona yhtäaikaista IPv6-käyttäjää7.12.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
DNA:n matkaviestinverkossa on saavutettu miljoonan yhtäaikaisen IPv6-käyttäjän määrä. IPv6-käyttäjien määrää kasvattaa erityisesti mobiilipäätelaitteiden nopea kehitys. DNA:n IPv6-liikennemäärä on kansainvälisestikin huomattava, ja DNA:n verkot mahdollistavat IPv6-yhteydet yli kahdelle miljoonalle yhtäaikaiselle käyttäjälle.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme