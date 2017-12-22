The distribution of the Discovery and Eurosport pay-TV channels to DNA’s customers will continue without interruption

The distribution of the Discovery and Eurosport pay-TV channels will not be discontinued at the turn of the year, as DNA has reached an agreement with the television company Discovery regarding the distribution of the channels.

The distribution of the Discovery and Eurosport channels included in DNA’s channel packages was at risk of being discontinued in the beginning of January. The risk has now been eliminated, as DNA and Discovery have today signed an agreement on the continuation of channel distribution. The discontinuation would have affected the viewing of many channels on cable and terrestrial networks as well as IPTV and mobile services.

“We are very pleased to have come to an agreement with Discovery and to be able to continue distributing the popular channels to our customers without interruption. We can now set our sights on the upcoming Winter Olympics, which can be viewed comprehensively by DNA networks’ customers,” says Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President of DNA’s Consumer Business.

The discontinuation would have applied to the following channels: Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Discovery HD Showcase, Discovery Science, Discovery World, Investigation Discovery, Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2.

DNA is Finland’s largest cable operator and the leading pay-TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks.



