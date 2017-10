The Federation of Salaried Employees, Pardia: Niko Simola to continue as Pardia Chairman

The highest decision-making body of Federation of Salaried Employees Pardia, the delegates’ meeting, elected Niko Simola, Master of Laws, from Helsinki as the Federation's chairman for a new four-year term as of 31 October. Simola has led the Federation since 2013. The election was unanimous with no competing candidates.

Prior to his current position, Simola worked as Pardia's head of negotiations from 2005 to 2013 and as the chairman of Pardia’s member organisation Henkilöstöunioni HU and its ombudsman from 2003 to 2004.

Niko Simola (born 1974) graduated from the University of Helsinki as Master of Laws in 2002, majoring in labour law. Mr Simola is married and has three sons, born 2000, 2002 and 2004. His hobbies include modern folk dance, running, golf and skiing.

The Federation of Salaried Employees, Pardia has a total membership of 30,000, of whom the majority are employed by government agencies and institutions, and a significant number are employed by public utilities, companies, universities, and Kela. Pardia is one of the largest member unions of the Finnish Confederation of Professionals (STTK).

For additional information, please contact: Niko Simola, Chairman, Federation of Salaried Employees Pardia, mobile phone +358 40 566 8517 and Riitta Nieminen, Communications Manager, mobile phone +358 40 773 6591.

