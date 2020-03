The Finnish National Gallery closes Ateneum Art Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma and Sinebrychoff Art Museum to stop the spread of the coronavirus

The three museums will be closed for public as of 17 March 2020.

The Finnish National Gallery follows the guidelines of the Finnish Government given on 16 March 2020, and the subsequent decisions that will be made on 17 March 2020, in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The museums will be reopened to the public once the authorities give permission to do so.

More information:

Risto Ruohonen

Director General

Finnish National Gallery

Tel. +358 29 4500 253