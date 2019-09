The Intercity Youth conference brings youth workers from all over Europe to Helsinki

Many European youth work experts gather at the Intercity Youth (ICY) conference at Tiivistämö in Helsinki on 9–11 October 2019. The themes of the ICY conference in Helsinki are participatory co-operation in youth work, youth activism, and partnerships with associations.

The conference programme comprises interesting keynote speeches by international and Finnish speakers, various field trips in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and participatory workshops and lectures on youth work projects focusing on partnerships and activism. The conference is an important opportunity for youth workers representing different parties and countries to come together. The seminar will be conducted in English.



Keynote speeches will be delivered by the likes of award-winning speaker of the year 2017 and biohacker Teemu Arina; youth researcher Tomi Kiilakoski, who will be talking about the youth work curriculum (NUPS); Director of The Youth Shelters in The Finnish Red Cross Leena Suurpää; and youth researchers Marko Kovacic from Croatia and Jon Ord from the UK.



The workshops will focus on topics such as child-friendly urban planning in Belgium, youth participation in decision-making in Slovenia and the Icelandic youthwork model. Visitors will be offered diverse opportunities to learn more about the different forms of youth work in the metropolitan area by visiting places such as Ohjaamo, Operaatio Pulssi!, youth organisation Oranssi and Children of the Station.



The Finnish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the meeting of European youth work branch leaders held in Finlandia Hall at the same time are reflected in the programme, where applicable.



Registration is open until 30 September on icyc.munstadi.fi.