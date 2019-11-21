The Jyty Union’s bus drivers in the capital region participate in PAU’s support strike on November 25

The Jyty Union supports Posti’s industrial action with a support strike in the bus traffic in the capital region on November 25.

Jyty’s support strike involves the bus drivers that belong to the Collective Agreement of Helsingin Bussiliikenne Oy. The Jyty members that participate in the support strike work for Helsingin Bussiliikenne Oy, which belongs to the Koiviston Auto concern.

The support strike also involves the employees of the maintenance workshops, who work in the implementation field of the salary supplement for the employees of the maintenance workshops in the municipal contractual traffic.

The support strike commences on November 25 at 03:00 and ends on November 26 at 03:00, if the PAU ry work stoppages continue.

With the support strike Jyty is speeding up the negotiations between the employee union PAU and the employer union PALTA. Most importantly the State has to carry its responsibility in shopping for Collective Agreements as the majority owner of Posti.

Jyty opposes the continuous increase in collective agreement shopping, the only purpose of which is to weaken the labour conditions and employment.

– There are strong indications that the employers by agreement shopping aim to avoid negotiating the labour conditions with the employees as if it is just a matter of informing, the Jyty chairwoman Maija Pihlajamäki points out.

Jyty has its own experiences of agreement shopping with Arkea Oy, of which the City of Turku owns 98 per cent, and that one-sidedly and without hearing the employees announced that they are changing the Collective Agreement to a cheaper one.

The Jyty Union calls for a societal discussion about whether the state of Finland really should participate in paying labour salaries in low salary fields for private companies.

– A wider look at the aim appears to be making labour cheaper, which leads to a salary, on which you no longer can manage, the Jyty Chairwoman stresses.

– Dumping the salaries leads to a continuous growing need to apply for support money from society.

More information for the media:

Jyty’s chairwoman Maija Pihlajamäki,

phone 0400 537 756, maija.pihlajamaki@jytyliitto.fi

More information for the Jyty members:

Hannu Tuura, Jyty’s representative and contact person at Helsingin Bussiliikenne Oy

phone 045 895 9300, hannu.tuura@hotmail.com

Jarmo Raappana, regional representative

The region of Southern Finland / The Helsinki Branch

phone 0500 584 496, jarmo.raappana@jytyliitto.fi

* The Federation of Public and Private Sector Employees represents about 50 000 office holders and officials employed by municipalities, joint municipalities, congregations and private companies. 84% of the members are women. Jyty is a member union of STTK.