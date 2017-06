The maximum speed of DNA’s mobile network to increase again

26.6.2017 10:00 | DNA Oyj

DNA has taken another step toward 5G by testing a 1Gbps speed on its mobile network. At the same time, DNA ensures maximum speeds for all network users by continuing to increase the capacity of its national 4G mobile network.



The new maximum speed is tested in collaboration with Ericsson in Karuby, Siuntio, the fastest 4G village in Finland, where the theoretical maximum network speed has now reached one gigabyte per second (1Gbps). The theoretical maximum speed is also important because it reveals the base station’s total capacity and enables higher actual average speeds for mobile network users.



In addition to the new maximum speed, DNA meets the requirements of Finnish mobile data users by increasing its network capacity using the LTE Carrier Aggregation (LTE CA) technology. The technology combines different frequencies to obtain the maximum speed.



“A year ago, in Karuby, we announced a theoretical network speed of 600Mbps. Terminal devices supporting it are just starting to enter the market. Now, the network speed of Finland’s fastest 4G village has risen to 1Gbps, and we expect devices capable of reaching that speed to become more common later this year. The piloted maximum speed, however, is just the tip of the iceberg of our capacity extension. This year, the 4G network will be updated in different parts of Finland using the LTE CA technology, utilising, e.g., the 2100MHz frequency band,” explains Jarkko Laari, Director, Radio Networks, DNA.



“In our scarcely populated country, mobile broadband is vital for introducing the benefits of digitalisation to all Finns. That’s why it’s great that DNA is investing in the capacity and performance of its 4G network, which already covers 99% of Finns. The speed tests we have conducted now speak of the evolution of the 4G network toward 5G and of Giga-level mobile connections for homes,” says Olli Sirkka, Head of Ericsson Finland.



Testing in the live network clearly indicates that there are no obstacles to the deployment of the new technology. The 1GBps speed was realised by combining three 20MHz carrier waves in the 1800MHz, 2100MHz and 2600MHz frequency bands, by utilising a new type of radio technology (256QAM modulation and 4*4 MIMO radios). DNA will continue to increase the speed of the network once terminal devices supporting a theoretical speed of 1GBps become available on the market.



According to the Mobility Report recently published by Ericsson, there will be eight times more mobile data traffic by 2022 compared to the current level. The growth is mainly driven by video – while last year, video contents made up 50% of mobile data traffic, by 2022 the corresponding number will be 75.



Further information:

Director, Radio Networks, Jarkko Laari, DNA Ltd., tel. +358 (0)44 044 4949, jarkko.laari@dna.fi

Ericsson Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 299 2556, milla.nummenpaa@ericsson.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi