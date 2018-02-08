The most growth-hungry health and welfare companies were selected
The free-of charge company growth program Future Wellbeing and Health Growth Track has selected 25 companies with the biggest growth potential. One of the companies selected for the Growth Track was BrainCare Oy, a company developing a new solution for epilepsy monitoring. The Growth Track will be arranged as a part of Kasvu Open, Finland's biggest sparring program for growth companies.
The selected companies include Adusso Oy, Auntie Solutions Oy, Disior Oy, KAMU Health Oy, mfore, Physilect Oy, Sanoi Oy, Sanoste Oy, Timespace Cloud Oy and Triumf Gamification from Helsinki, Nindux Oy, Popit, SE Innovations Oy and Yanisan Air from Espoo, BrainCare Oy and LivingSkills Oy from Tampere, Edevent from Turku, Family Support House Oy, Onerva Hoivaviestintä Oy and Fitverstas Oy from Kokkola, Hallaus Architecs from Heinola, Healthfactory Oy from Lempäälä, Medanets from Oulu, Quha Oy from Nokia, and SimLabIT Oy from Kuopio.
The business ideas of the selected companies are related to, for example, medical data systems, employee welfare services, epilepsy self-care, digital diagnostic tools, nutrition and health guidance, spatial planning, training software, self-care services for asthma patients, various healthcare mobile solutions, indoor air quality control, services for the elderly and people with disabilities, virtual and remote rehabilitation services, medical care, and virtual solutions.
The judges were expecting digital solutions related to the welfare and healthcare industry, which would be beneficial for both ordinary people as well as professionals. Growth plans were assessed with strict criteria. In addition to digitalization, the judges emphasized business scalability and internationalization potential.
According to the judges, “the selected companies presented various products, services and innovations for improving the industry. The companies consisted of both familiar actors as well as new and surprising challengers”.
The panel of judges included Tiina Arpola from the Savonia University of Applied Sciences, Miikka Kiiski from IBM, Kari Halinen from the City of Jyväskylä, Teuvo Antikainen from the Central Finland Health Care District, Arto Holopainen from the City of Kuopio, and Jouko Kuisma from Salivirta & Partners.
Brain implant for epilepsy monitoring
One of the companies selected for the Growth Track was BrainCare Oy from Tampere. The company is currently developing an implant for long-term epilepsy monitoring which will function in a similar way as an airplane black box. The implant will record data from epilepsy seizures and send it directly to the patients' doctors. In addition to the epilepsy monitoring solution, the company has also developed an application that provides patient's perspectives on their seizures and shares this data with the medical personnel.
According to BrainCare’s CEO Katrina Wendel-Mitoraj, the company’s biggest development objectives come down to financing and marketing.
“So I’m thinking of doing a crowd-funding campaign and to grow it to where we can actually do the real R&D to get to the implant,” states Wendel-Mitoraj.
To build on her own R&D expertise and legislative knowledge, the entrepreneur hopes to receive sparring especially on marketing.
“I’m an engineer and I’ve been learning all this business stuff on the fly! So, I need business help, marketing help. Hopefully someone who’s “been there, done that”, knows what am I not saying or what am I failing to mention.”
The contents and schedule of the Growth Track program
The 25 companies selected for the Growth Track will be sparred during two Runway Days; 10 companies will participate in the Runway Day in Jyväskylä on February 22, and 15 companies in Helsinki on February 27. The second Runway Day aimed at all 25 companies will be arranged in Espoo on March 3. At these events, experts in different subjects (growth, internationalization, sales, financing, marketing, management) aka ’Millers’ will challenge and help the companies to reach their individual growth goals. In addition to individual meetings with the companies, the second Runway Day consists of expert-led workshops, aimed at all companies. Each company will meet 9 Millers during 35-45-minute confidential meetings. After the Runway Days, the judges will select 4 companies, which will proceed to the Kasvu Open Carnival, the national finals held in October 2018. The winners will be announced on June 1st in the Upgraded Life Festival.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
For more information, please contact:
Satu Haka, Growth Track Facilitator, Kasvun Roihu Oy*, tel. +358 (0)50 304 8779, satu.haka@kasvunroihu.fi
Katrina Wendel-Mitoraj, CEO, BrainCare Oy, tel. +358 (0)44 572 6658, katrina@braincare.fi (interviews in English)
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.kasvuopen.fi
Kasvu Open aims to help ambitious Finnish SMEs to grow, regardless of the company’s size or age. In 2018, our goal is to provide free sparring to 450 companies by more than 1,000 experts, through 30 Growth Track programs. The year will culminate in the Kasvu Open Carnival in October 2018, where the best growth companies in Finland will be chosen from among the 100 finalists.
--------------------------
The Future Wellbeing and Health Growth Track is made possible by HealthSpa, IBM, the City of Jyväskylä, Central Finland Health Care District, the City of Kuopio, Pihlajalinna, Wellbeing Expertise Centre of Central Finland KEHO, the Savonia University of Applied Sciences, Salivirta & Partnerts, and the Regional Council of Central Finland.
-------------------------
*Kasvun Roihu Oy is an authorized organizer of Kasvu Open events, and a stakeholder of Kasvu Open Oy, a non-profit distributing organization. Other stakeholders include Central Finland’s Chamber of Commerce, the City of Jyväskylä and Aava & Bang Oy.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Kasvu Open
Hyvinvointi- ja terveysalan kasvuhaluisimmat yritykset valittiin8.2.2018 12:08 | Tiedote
Yritysten maksuttomaan kasvuohjelmaan Future Wellbeing and Health Kasvupolulle on valittu 25 yritystä. Yksi Kasvupolulle valituista yrityksistä on epilepsian monitorointiin uutta ratkaisua kehittävä BrainCare Oy. Kasvupolku järjestetään osana Suomen suurinta yritysten kasvun sparrausohjelmaa, Kasvu Openia.
Haussa Etelä-Pohjanmaan kasvuhaluiset yritykset - viime vuoden osallistujalle sparrauksesta löytyi rahoitusratkaisu30.1.2018 09:23 | Tiedote
Kasvu Open kumppaneineen järjestää nyt ensimmäistä kertaa Etelä-Pohjanmaan Kasvupolun. Alueen yritykset voivat koosta, iästä tai toimialasta riippumatta hakea mukaan eri alojen asiantuntijoiden sparraukseen. Viime vuoden osallistujalle, metallituotteita valmistavalle Team Vesmesille sparraus antoi konkreettisia eväitä kasvuun.
Maaseudun lupaavimmat kasvuyritykset valittu21.12.2017 10:21 | Tiedote
Yritysten maksuttomaan kasvuohjelmaan Maaseudun Kasvupolulle on valittu 15 kasvupotentiaalisinta yritystä 57 hakijan joukosta. Yksi Kasvupolulle valituista yrityksistä on morsingosta indigonsinistä kasviväriä tuottava Natural Indigo Finland Oy. Maaseudun Kasvupolku järjestetään osana Suomen suurinta yritysten kasvun sparrausohjelmaa, Kasvu Openia.
Nämä yritykset valittiin Metsä- ja luontoyrittäjyyden Kasvupolulle20.12.2017 13:00 | Tiedote
Yritysten maksuttomaan kasvuohjelmaan Metsä- ja luontoyrittäjyyden Kasvupolulle on valittu 15 kasvupotentiaalisinta yritystä 69 hakijan joukosta. Yksi Kasvupolulle valituista yrityksistä on suomalaisista luonnonyrteistä ja -marjoista teesekoituksia valmistava NORD-T. Metsä- ja luontoyrittäjyyden Kasvupolku järjestetään osana Suomen suurinta yritysten kasvun sparrausohjelmaa, Kasvu Openia.
Kasvu Open voittajat ovat selvillä26.10.2017 20:30 | Tiedote
Kasvu Openin jo toimivien yritysten sarjan eli Start again -sarjan on voittanut Volter Oy Kempeleeltä. Startup -yritysten sarjan voittoon ylsi BroadBit Batteries Helsingistä. Kunniamaininnan Start again -sarjassa saa Snowek Oy Kuopiosta ja startup-sarjassa Neuro Event Labs Tampereelta.
Kolmas Suomen Kasvupalkinto Valmet Automotivelle25.10.2017 18:20 | Tiedote
Kasvu Open jakaa kerran vuodessa Suomen Kasvupalkinnon yritykselle, joka on tehnyt rohkeita päätöksiä viennin, uusien työpaikkojen ja innovaatioiden edistämisessä ja on poikkeuksellisella tavalla nostanut Suomen taloutta kasvuun.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme