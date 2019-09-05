The new digital academy is open to all entrepreneurs – online, of course

In collaboration with the Finnish Institute for Enterprise Management, DNA opens a free digital academy for entrepreneurs, where one can study cyber security, social marketing, cloud tools, and business-critical devices at one’s own pace. With the academy, DNA wishes to make entrepreneurs' everyday life less complicated and promote digital equality.

According to the SME barometer published by entrepreneurs’ organization Suomen Yrittäjät in the spring, only one in ten entrepreneurs have significantly digitised their businesses. In addition, the Confederation of Finnish Industries tells that around 70% of entrepreneurs see significant shortcomings in their digital competence.

DNA thinks that promoting digital equality is important because all entrepreneurs, regardless of their place of residence or educational background, should be able to enjoy the fruits of digitalisation.

"We offer an easy way to get a hunch about the most common digital skills for the entrepreneur, as we know that the entrepreneurs lead a busy life and do not always have enough time to learn new things. However, digitisation of business increases productivity and lightens the workload of the entrepreneur," says Simo Kovalainen, Sales Director of Entrepreneur customer Sales at DNA.

The entrepreneur's digital academy is an online course where one can study by reading or watching videos. Courses teach the basics of security, social media marketing, cloud tools, and business-critical devices. "The range of digital skills is extremely wide, and a single set of courses cannot cover everything. We designed the course content in collaboration with the Finnish Institute for Enterprise Management based on the wishes received from the entrepreneurs", Kovalainen says.

In total, the whole course can be completed in about half a day, but the lessons can also be studied in parts according to one’s own schedule. The student can check his or her knowledge with an online quiz about every course theme. All students who pass the quizzes will get a digital diploma.

Taina Hietamäki, marketing and communications manager at the Finnish Institute for Enterprise Management is excited about the partnership: "We have been a partner for entrepreneurs for over 50 years and it is amazing to be now involved in promoting digital equality among Finnish entrepreneurs. It is wonderful that the entrepreneur's digital academy is implemented online and is thus readily available as a free service for all entrepreneurs to develop their skills."

DNA considers well-functioning connections and equipment and the ability to use them essential for the people to feel a part of a digitised society. "ICT skills and the use of online services are civic skills. This is especially true for entrepreneurs, as digital skills can open many business opportunities as well as help them in their private lives," Mr. Kovalainen sums up.

