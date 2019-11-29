The new service centre is called the Kalajärvi Service Centre
Espoo Customer Service has decided to name the city’s second service centre the Kalajärvi Service Centre. This name was also the winner of the advisory vote organised for residents.
A total of 175 residents shared their views by voting either online or at the Kalajärvi Service Point. The name Kalajärvi Service Centre was supported by 38% of the voters, while Ruskatalo Service Centre, Pohjois-Espoo Service Centre and other options received 22%, 21% and 19% of the votes respectively.
The names suggested by the voters mainly revolved around the theme of lakes and fishing. From among these proposals, Espoo Customer Service picked the names for the different spaces within the service centre. These spaces will be available for booking in January through the Varaamo service:
- two work spaces: Katiska and Apaja
- teaching space: Ahti
- auditorium: Kalajärvi Hall
The name indicates the location – services available to all
The name of the service centre may seem like an obvious choice because “Kalajärvi Service Centre”, the option preferred by both residents and city employees, was already in use as a kind of a working name.
However, residents had brought up several alternative names, which is why the city wanted to offer them the opportunity to vote.
“The proposal Pohjois-Espoo Service Centre took account of the important fact that the service centre serves all residents of northern Espoo, not just those living in the Kalajärvi area. Similarly, the Iso Omena Service Centre serves all Espoo residents in spite of its name. The Kalajärvi Service Centre follows the same logic – the name indicates the location. This makes it easier to find the service centre,” says Customer Service Manager Juha-Pekka Strömberg.
The local service centre in Kalajärvi will begin to develop into a service centre in early 2020, as the City of Espoo reported in August. The service centre is located in northern Espoo, in the Kalajärvi local centre at Ruskaniitty 4.
Keywords
Contacts
Juha-Pekka Strömberg, Customer Service Manager, City of Espoo
juha-pekka.stromberg@espoo.fi, tel. 043 826 8538
Images
About Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad
PL 1 / PB 1
02070 ESPOON KAUPUNKI / ESBO STAD
+358 9 816 21http://www.espoo.fi
Subscribe to releases from Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad
Det nya servicetorget fick namnet servicetorget i Kalajärvi29.11.2019 10:54:07 EET | Tiedote
Esbo kundtjänst har bestämt sig för att kalla stadens andra servicetorg för servicetorget i Kalajärvi. Namnet vann också den rådgivande omröstningen som ordnades för invånarna.
Uuden palvelutorin nimeksi tuli Kalajärven palvelutori29.11.2019 10:53:13 EET | Tiedote
Espoon asiointipalvelut on päättänyt nimetä kaupungin toisen palvelutorin Kalajärven palvelutoriksi. Tämä nimi voitti myös asukkaille järjestetyn neuvoa-antavan äänestyksen.
Tiivistyvän Keilaniemen vetovoima kasvaa28.11.2019 16:07:47 EET | Tiedote
Keilaniemi ja Otaniemen eteläosa ovat merkittävästi tiivistymässä. Keilaniemen metroaseman viereen tulevan Raide-Jokerin päätepysäkin ympäristö on noussut Keilaniemessä tärkeäksi ja kiinnostusta herättäväksi kehittämiskohteeksi. Päätepysäkin tuntumaan on suunnitteilla maanlainen pysäköintilaitos, joka luo mahdollisuuden tehostaa maankäyttöä huomattavasti.
Esbo stads responstjänst får nästan 20 000 meddelanden per år28.11.2019 11:26:52 EET | Tiedote
Esbo stad får årligen nästan 20 000 meddelanden till sin e-responstjänst och antalet meddelanden ökar konstant. Mest vill Esboborna kommentera gator, trafik och miljö. Följande på listan finns hälsovården och idrottstjänsterna.
Espoon palautepalvelu kerää lähes 20 000 viestiä vuodessa28.11.2019 11:26:30 EET | Tiedote
Espoon kaupunki saa sähköiseen palautepalveluunsa vuosittain lähes 20 000 viestiä ja määrä kasvaa koko ajan. Eniten espoolaiset antavat palautetta kaduista ja liikenteestä sekä ympäristöstä. Seuraavaksi aiheiksi nousevat terveys- sekä liikuntapalvelut.
Espoon kuudesluokkalaiset juhlivat itsenäistä Suomea 5.12. - juhla on samalla varusmiesten ainutlaatuinen kurssityö28.11.2019 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Yli 3 600 kuudesluokkalaista opettajineen juhlistaa Suomen itsenäisyyspäivää jo perinteeksi muodostuneessa Espoon kuudesluokkalaisten itsenäisyysjuhlassa. Linnan juhlista tuttuun tapaan nuoret vieraat kättelevät juhlan aluksi kaupungin edustajia ja myöhemmin he pääsevät pyörähtelemään parketilla.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom